Is Christianity Failing? If so, Why?

There is little doubt that, down through he ages, Christians around the world have made a huge contribution for good. So why is it that their numbers seem to be decreasing? One researcher compiled these figures of Christianity as a percentage of population:

UK: 1900, 96.7%; 1990, 72.4%; 2001, 71.6%; 2011, 59.50%; 2016, 42%

Europe: 1900, 94.5%; 1990, 78.5%; 2001, 76.1%; 2011, 72.00%; 2016, 61%

USA: 1900, 96.6%; 1990, 86.5%; 2001, 84.2%; 2011, 77.50%; 2016, 67%

Some question, with all our technology and progress, what would cause our numbers to tumble so profoundly. What are YOUR theories? Why do YOU believe these numbers are happening? The researcher who prompted this question is, himself, South Asian. He’d love to assemble the research and make a different to help reverse these trends. Will you help by giving your opinion? Just click “Comment” following the web version of this item. (Thanks for asking the question, John Paul!)