The LastBit: Learning From Hurricanes, Fires and Floods

What have we learned from floods in Bangladesh, fires in the Great Pacific Northwest (USA), and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? A lot. For example, we’ve learned that news crews will risk life and limb just so you can feel the brunt of the wind and danger. See this NY Times article for the long and short of it.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/10/business/media/hurricane-irma-broadcasts-safety.html

It includes bits like — an interview with Dan Rather, who states that he believes his hurricane coverage in 1961 was his first big break and possibly was the beginning of his trip to becoming a major network news anchor person. But the article also honestly analyzes the downside. Is it really smart to ask reporters to stand potentially in harm’s way with the hopes you can convince viewers to do otherwise? Mark Strassman, a CBS news reporter who has been covering hurricanes for 25 years, believes the answer to that question is yes. His comment: “If they can see me standing out there getting knocked around, it’ll convince them that they should not do the same thing.”

Of course, we (mission mobilizers) have advocated for years that the Gospel is worth of all this and more. We often put our health in harm’s way when we leave the safety and security of our homeland. We contract Malaria (and lots more), we risk our children’s safety and health (and sometimes their very lives), and even the welfare of our spouses and our very selves (some have given their lives for the sake of the gospel). We would say, however, that doing something for heaven’s sake is a whole lot more worthwhile than for news reporting (even if it convinces viewers to shelter in place). What’s your take? If you’re willing to write anonymously by clicking “Comment” following the web version of this item, would you have a moment to recount the price you paid to take the gospel somewhere — and do you consider it “worth it?”