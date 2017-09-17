Perspectives – Yes, You Should Take It!

Perspectives has reached thousands of believers nationally and worldwide with the revelation of God’s global purpose for His glory to be known among all peoples. It transcends ethnocentric ideas about gospel penetration and mission, and exposes a fresh and timeless message of hope for all peoples in all nations and affecting all generations. On-site courses begin January 2017, and online courses begin each month. For more information, go to

http://www.perspectives.org

