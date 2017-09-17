What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?

We’re not sure how the public is missing the plight of the Rohingya people from Burma/Myanmar, fleeing across the muddy borderlands into the Chittagong Hill tracts of subsistence farmers in Bangladesh, but it sure doesn’t feel like to us that their plight is being noticed by the masses. The Rohingya are landing there with no food and only the clothing on their backs. There’s little to no housing for them (now that 700,000 have arrived), no hope, little help, and no identity. What kind of future can they anticipate? To learn more, check out the zillions of news video documentaries like this 30-minute view into their lives:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=449&v=-TezCbjmruMRohingya

So what’s your opinion on why or how the public is missing out on this suffering? (Maybe they’re distracted by other catastrophes elsewhere?) And have you heard of any great way to be of service to them?