Thinking about trying a job overseas for the sake of the Kingdom? Try…
https://www.scatterglobal.com/
They hope to train you, connect you to the big picture network, then coach you toward success. Join us in giving thanks that there are more networks like these available to worldwide workers across the planet.
One Response to Scatter Global Hopes to Train and Link Global BAM Workers
Bruce Huseby 2017/09/21
Your headline including BAM has missed the point of Scatter. They involve much more than business people. They seek to mobilize all professions into Great Commission work.