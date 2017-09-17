By 2050, 30% of the World Will Live in Rural Areas & Villages

Yikes. So what will have happened to the rest of the world? They will all have moved to the city. All 70% of them. We HAVE to become better at understanding and, dare we say, ‘fixing’ the city and all its challenges. In fact, cities like Dhaka (pop density = 73,000 per sq. mi) and Manila (107,000/sq. mi) are facing seemingly insurmountable odds already — with everything from traffic congestion to housing. For pictures and more, see…

http://www.businessinsider.com/inside-worlds-most-crowded-cities-2017-4/#it-almost-makes-new-york-city-look-quaint-by-comparison-almost-18

Do you live in one of the world's 40 largest cities (those with populations of 10 million or more)? Do you see these struggles daily?