By 2050, 30% of the World Will Live in Rural Areas & Villages

Yikes. So what will have happened to the rest of the world? They will all have moved to the city. All 70% of them. We HAVE to become better at understanding and, dare we say, ‘fixing’ the city and all its challenges. In fact, cities like Dhaka (pop density = 73,000 per sq. mi) and Manila (107,000/sq. mi) are facing seemingly insurmountable odds already — with everything from traffic congestion to housing. For pictures and more, see…
http://www.businessinsider.com/inside-worlds-most-crowded-cities-2017-4/#it-almost-makes-new-york-city-look-quaint-by-comparison-almost-18
Do you live in one of the world’s 40 largest cities (those with populations of 10 million or more)? Do you see these struggles daily? If so, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item and share a quick story about the challenges you face there. Thanks in advance for any help you can give. (Thanks Linda!)
Tim Svoboda 2017/09/22
Keep in mind that 70% of the worlds urban population by 2050 wont be just in those 40 Mega cities. That percentage includes the urban population of smaller cities as well. Right now there are 40 or so cities with more than 10 million people, 80 cities with more than 4 million, over 400 with a population from 100,000 to 1 million and here is the kicker..there are over 40,000 urban locations below 100,000. Some of these are neither rural nor urban but what I would call “rurban.” And the more you move into the 10/40 window the smaller the urban location you can almost bet the fewer Christian population. So while we need to move missionaries into the big cities of the 10/40 window the smaller ones have some of the biggest percentages of unreached peoples.