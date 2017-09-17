We received multiple comments, both public and private, about our item last week regarding Galactic Communications (Item #4, What Do We Know About Galactic Communications?). The comments were uniformly positive — that not only is Galactic trustworthy and secure, but they’re also the real deal service-wise too. One informant clued us in on the group that runs Galactic. Extremely trustworthy. Learn more about their services at…
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/09/17 — Brigada Today
- Christian Outreach Resources for Children
- Perspectives – Yes, You Should Take It!
- What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
- Scatter Global Hopes to Train and Link Global BAM Workers
- By 2050, 30% of the World Will Live in Rural Areas & Villages
- When I Grow Up, I Want to Make Maps Like These
- Ethno LA Raises the Bar for Studies on MegaCities
- Galactic Communications Gets Good Marks for Security AND Service
- Rumors About Christianity Failing Last Week Largely Misunderstood
- Great List of Missions-focused Churches
- The Answer is: (How Many Missions Pastors are there?)
- How to Use New Media to Engage the Unreached
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Nabeel Qureshi (1983-2017)
- Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/09/17 — Brigada Today
- Christian Outreach Resources for Children
- Perspectives – Yes, You Should Take It!
- What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
- Scatter Global Hopes to Train and Link Global BAM Workers
- By 2050, 30% of the World Will Live in Rural Areas & Villages
- When I Grow Up, I Want to Make Maps Like These
- Ethno LA Raises the Bar for Studies on MegaCities
- Galactic Communications Gets Good Marks for Security AND Service
- Rumors About Christianity Failing Last Week Largely Misunderstood
- Great List of Missions-focused Churches
- The Answer is: (How Many Missions Pastors are there?)
- How to Use New Media to Engage the Unreached
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Nabeel Qureshi (1983-2017)
Recent Comments…