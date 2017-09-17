If you missed our request last week for the greatest mission-focused churches ever, it’s not too late to see what some other Brigada participants are posting. Just glance at…
http://www.brigada.org/2017/09/10_21181
Please add to the list there until we make it to 100. Thanks!
One Response to Great List of Missions-focused Churches
Connie McClelland 2017/09/22
121 Community Church Grapevine, TX
Redeemer Church of Lubbock,TX
Experience Life Church, Lubbock TX
Grace Fellowship UMC, Katy TX
Pantego Bible Church, Ft Worth, TX
Grace Bible Church College Station, TX
Bridgeway Church, OKC, OK
New Heights Chruch Fayetteville, AR
Houston Chinese Church, Houston, TX
So many more…