We’re Grateful for…

…The caring people behind Children’s Outreach Resources, who sent $50 to help speed Brigada on its way to thousands of mobilizers, missionaries, and church leaders around the world. Thank you and God bless!

…Perspectives in Louisville, KY, for sending a $100 gift to Brigada. God bless you and may Perspectives courses all around the world keep growing!!! To learn more about this course that helps you the world from God’s perspective, click to…

http://www.perspectives.org

Would you consider joining with them in empowering Brigada to the nations? Do you think your church would consider sending a one-time gift to multiply the capacity of each of the thousands of churches, organizations, and individuals who receive Brigada? It’s easy to give. Just click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!