One Way to Start a Spiritual Conversation with a Muslim Neighbor

This past week, we received a note from a pastor of an Arabic-speaking church in the Mediterranean region. The story was about a Christian worker in North Africa who regularly goes to public places and sits beside Muslims then opens his phone to a Christian radio station and listens in the Muslim’s presence. Recently, a Muslim sitting next to him asked, “What is that program?” The conversation started and the Christian worker was not shy to share His faith. The pastor wanted to remind us that anyone can use this approach. All he has to do is download the app…

Asdikaa Al Maghribe

It’s a great way to start conversations, according to this pastor, whom we will leave unnamed to protect his security.