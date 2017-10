Thanks to David, who remembered us in prayer this week, thanks to an app on his phone called,…

http://ceaselessprayer.com

It looks like a great app, but it does indeed require you to surrender your address book to the app. You know, we have a bit of a problem doing this, because of the number of workers we know who are living in sensitive places. We feel we owe them a debt of mutual security. But if your own situation is different, this might be a workable app for you to remember others in prayer.