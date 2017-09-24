Want to teach your church, group, or family the meaning of Psalm 67? This would certainly help us memorize the missions-inspired chapter, too. This past week at Missio Nexus, we worshipped with the guy who put it together. His faith, hope, and devotion to God were inspiring. You’ll love “Shine” — and God will love it that you’re singing it.

https://vimeo.com/23929798