Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:

Kim Fredrickson, author and former counselor, has a new book, Give Your Kids a Break: Parenting with Compassion for You and Your Children. It’s slated to be released on 10/24/17. But the digital version is already available to pre-order now for only $2.99 (regular price 8.99). Everyone cares deeply about little (and big) ones. When we don’t know how, we may default to blaming, shaming, and bashing. The good news is there is another way. http://kimfredrickson.com/books/give-your-kids-a-break/