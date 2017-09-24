Kim Fredrickson, author and former counselor, has a new book, Give Your Kids a Break: Parenting with Compassion for You and Your Children. It’s slated to be released on 10/24/17. But the digital version is already available to pre-order now for only $2.99 (regular price 8.99). Everyone cares deeply about little (and big) ones. When we don’t know how, we may default to blaming, shaming, and bashing. The good news is there is another way. http://kimfredrickson.com/books/give-your-kids-a-break/
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/09/24 — Brigada Today
- Get Trained to Work Among Muslims While Networking with Others
- Christian Prayer Resources
- Applied Linguistics Training in Southern California
- One Way to Start a Spiritual Conversation with a Muslim Neighbor
- Someone Prayed for Us This Week — Because of a Prayer App
- “Shine” Prayercast Song has Haunting Images and Psalm 67 Message
- Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:
- Pre-Order a Free Travel Medical Guide from Good Neighbor Insurance
- Powerful Missions Mobilization Video for Your Next Sermon/Rally?
- Yay! Saudi Women Can Drive!
- Curious About What Will Happen with North Korea?
- Web Hosting in West Africa
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act
- Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- Jeff Vyduna on The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act
- Andrew DIPROSE on Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:
- Brent Earwicker on 3) What Are You Hearing About the Training at Radius International?
- Dennis Miller on “Shine” Prayercast Song has Haunting Images and Psalm 67 Message
- Mark Sequeira on Is Christianity Failing? If so, Why?
- Mark Sequeira on Is Christianity Failing? If so, Why?
- John on Is Christianity Failing? If so, Why?
- Mark Kordic on What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
- Ryan Skinner on Would Anyone Know How Many Missions Outreach Staff Exist Today?
- Christina on What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
- Oliver on 6) What’s the Best VPN for the Money?
- Rol on Ethno LA Raises the Bar for Studies on MegaCities
- Editor on Scatter Global Hopes to Train and Link Global BAM Workers
- Andrew on What’s the Best Way to Help the Rohingya?
- Michael Lawson on What Are the Top 100 Missions Churches in the USA?
Brigada feed
- 2017/09/24 — Brigada Today
- Get Trained to Work Among Muslims While Networking with Others
- Christian Prayer Resources
- Applied Linguistics Training in Southern California
- One Way to Start a Spiritual Conversation with a Muslim Neighbor
- Someone Prayed for Us This Week — Because of a Prayer App
- “Shine” Prayercast Song has Haunting Images and Psalm 67 Message
- Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:
- Pre-Order a Free Travel Medical Guide from Good Neighbor Insurance
- Powerful Missions Mobilization Video for Your Next Sermon/Rally?
- Yay! Saudi Women Can Drive!
- Curious About What Will Happen with North Korea?
- Web Hosting in West Africa
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act
One Response to Parenting book: Give Your Kids a Break:
Andrew DIPROSE 2017/09/28
I just searched for it on Amazon. Unfortunately it is only available in Kindle editions. I usually read books on printed paper. Hopefully it will soon be available in ordinary printed format.
Andrew