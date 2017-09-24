Pre-Order a Free Travel Medical Guide from Good Neighbor Insurance

Here’s a free “Travel Medical Guide” from Good Neighbor Insurance. You pre-order a copy by emailing moreinfo gninsurance com . It’s said to be 50+ pages with medical advice for travelers. Some might really appreciate the explanation, especially if their new travelers. And the folks at Good Neighbor Insurance really are good neighbors.

