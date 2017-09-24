Our good friends at Catalyst drew our attention to …
It’s a great missions mobilization video and it’s free – with no solicitations. Four minutes is just a TAD long for today’s audience, but they keep it fast-paced. Thanks Catalyst! (Learn more about Missions Catalyst at www.missionscatalyst.net)
One Response to Powerful Missions Mobilization Video for Your Next Sermon/Rally?
Howard Sands 2017/10/01
Brilliant video for any one wanting to motivate others to missions, especially unreached people groups.