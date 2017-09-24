So are we. So is practically everyone? If it comes to war, it could be ugly. Here’s what some experts at the BBC came up with:

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week September 2017 S M T W T F S « Aug 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30