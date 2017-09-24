Web Hosting in West Africa

Here’s a faithful Brigada participant who will be conducting a communications-visual storytelling seminar in West Africa in November and he knows the question will come up about churches and ministries that use Social Media and have their own web sites. So my question is, do ministries in West Africa use local web (webbing?) hosting services, and if so, which are the best ones with reasonable fees? If not, what are the alternatives? Any leads? Just please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks for any help you can give.
