… Horizons International’s Legacy Conference: Liberty to the Captives, May 31-June 2, 2018 at Reach International Church, in Dearborn, Michigan. The conference sent $100 this past week to speed Brigada on its way. Learn more and register at…

http://www.legacyconference.org/

… the folks at Christian Prayer Resources, who sent $50 this past week. God bless you! They’re building an amazing group of resources at…

http://www.ChristianPrayerResources.org