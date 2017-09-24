The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act [edited]

At Missio Nexus, we were impressed by the speakers who were using…

https://pollev.com/login

to allow audience members to respond to a talk anonymously. The speaker just puts the link on the screen and waits for feedback from the audience.

Of course, one could potentially make the argument that PollEv.com servers are capturing your cell phone number (if you use the text response feature. But there’s an easy fix for that: If you’re uncomfortable handing out your cell number to a 3rd party, just use your cell phone’s web browser to respond. Even so, handing your cell number over to a 3rd party doesn’t hand them a credit card or any other personal information anyway, so the risk is actually fairly low anyway. Either way, PollEv’s privacy policy goes beyond the norm anyway. And their CEO is a trusted friend of known friends of Brigada. (He responds below, in fact, to an earlier version of this post.) Obviously, their business could be sold someday, but it doesn’t sound like that’s their goal. And even if they sell, they’ve pledged to go to the mat to persuade the buyers to maintain ethical privacy. We wish more apps went to such lengths! Well done, PollEv.com! Please forgive our earlier doubts about the downsides of this polling app. It’s a cool feature with lots of promise for immediate feedback — especially if users can utilize their web browsers to respond. We apologize for any hurt caused by our original skepticism, which was written only from the vantage point of someone who looked at the app from a superficial level. Now that we have these assurances, we can’t wait to try PollEv.com ourselves!