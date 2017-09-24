At Missio Nexus, we were impressed by the speakers who were using…
to allow audience members to respond to a talk anonymously. The speaker just puts the link on the screen and waits for feedback from the audience.
But there was a fairly big-time caveat: The downside of this app is that it captures every single phone number for PollEv.com to use for spam. Bummer. In their privacy policy, PollEv.com kind of pledges to be mild “unless their assets are sold or acquired,” which could legally be interpreted as — they could always sell the list of phone numbers, right? Bummer. It was such a great concept. The great lesson we learn from apps like this: Read the terms. Every time. Every paragraph. Take nothing for granted. Because — now, those speakers who meant well have lured all those cell phone users to give up their personal information. So sad.
One Response to The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act
Jeff Vyduna 2017/09/28
Well, this is disappointing.
I’m Jeff, the CEO of Poll Everywhere. I work with our lawyers to craft the Terms of Service and Privacy policy, and I’ve done so for 9 years. I’ve always taken a lot of pride in how we go out of our way to craft pro-consumer (pro-audience) legal terms.
This statement in your post is absolutely misleading: “The downside of this app is that it captures every single phone number for PollEv.com to use for spam.”
This is wrong for two reasons: First, over two thirds of people just respond via the web or via our app. We don’t collect their phone number at all. Second, we have never spammed. Spam is absolutely antithetical to the entire purpose of our company.
Let’s discuss why we actually collect phone numbers: We have to in order to prevent voter fraud. We can’t prevent people from voting twice via SMS when they’re not supposed to unless we keep track of which phone number texted each vote. If we were to be sold, the new business owner would also need phone numbers to continue preventing vote fraud.
Here is the actual Privacy Policy for people (your blog system will not allow me to add a real link):
www dot polleverywhere dot com / privacy-policy
Notice we add a term which is very rare in privacy policies:
“Should such a sale, merger or transfer occur, we will use reasonable efforts to direct the transferee to use the personal information in a manner that is consistent with our Privacy Policy.”
That means we’re compelled by law to direct any acquirer to not spam. Any acquirer’s lawyers would have read this privacy policy. The problem is we cannot say it any stronger: While we would only sell the company to people we believed had our users’ best interest in mind, how could we prevent them from being re-sold and maintain these terms? Our legal team concluded it wasn’t possible to protect them in-perpetuity.
For the 9 years we’ve been in business, we’ve never once sent a marketing message or ad over text message. Even though we have received texts from tens of millions of phone numbers, we’ve never spammed anyone.
We have to follow the CTIA messaging guidelines, and these are strict: Since consumers sometimes pay per-text-received, you MUST collect their consent to send them any unsolicited message. That’s why our we only send messages back to a phones as an immediate reply confirming receipt of a vote or comment. Any company who bought Poll Everywhere would have to honor the same telecom law.
We’ve spent a lot of time and money to work with lawyers to make our terms and privacy policy readable by normal humans. How many companies can you find that go to the extra effort to provide a summary of their terms in plan language like we do?
www dot polleverywhere dot com / terms
Notice they’re in plain english. This is not the default way privacy policies and terms of service are published in online services (see the Apple Terms of Service for example – you can’t even comprehend them without a law degree).
I notice that 99% of all pages on Brigada ask for an email address, but I can’t find any statement (a terms of service or privacy policy) anywhere on the site, even using search engines, that describe how you will treat the email address I’m about to submit with this blog comment.
Please be fair when reviewing how we use personal information. In light of the recent Equifax personal information breach, this stuff is incredibly important, and it’s on everyone’s mind.