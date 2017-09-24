The Last Bit: We Need to Read the Terms Before we Act

At Missio Nexus, we were impressed by the speakers who were using…

https://pollev.com/login

to allow audience members to respond to a talk anonymously. The speaker just puts the link on the screen and waits for feedback from the audience.

But there was a fairly big-time caveat: The downside of this app is that it captures every single phone number for PollEv.com to use for spam. Bummer. In their privacy policy, PollEv.com kind of pledges to be mild “unless their assets are sold or acquired,” which could legally be interpreted as — they could always sell the list of phone numbers, right? Bummer. It was such a great concept. The great lesson we learn from apps like this: Read the terms. Every time. Every paragraph. Take nothing for granted. Because — now, those speakers who meant well have lured all those cell phone users to give up their personal information. So sad.