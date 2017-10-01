“Missionary Transitions” is a 15-chapter e-book about many of the transitions that missionaries experience. Of course, it includes the major transitions to and from the field. However, its 230 pages also contain information about the transitions missionaries go through before they leave home, while serving in their host culture, and after they return home. The book is available to download free of charge as .doc, .pdf, or .zip files for your computer and as .mobi or .epub files for your Kindle or Nook. Find it at…
- 2017/10/01 — Brigada Today
- Missionary transitions: Free Download-
- Get Started with DMM by Taking in This Two-Day Training
- Fact-Checker: Do We Really Spend More on Halloween Outfits
- “Polling Everywhere” app Better Than We Thought
- Google Really DID Release Real-Time Translating Earbuds
- What’s the Best Counseling for a Group?
- What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?
- Parenting book: “Give Your Kids a Break”
- Looking for a Debriefing Experience for Your Missionary?
- Catch the Member Care Update of All Member Care Updates!
- Is Your Organization Still Doing Psychological Screening? Oops.
- You Can Submit an Item to Brigada — For Free!
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Our Small Study of Collaborative Writing Apps/Tools
