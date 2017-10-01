Fact-Checker: Do We Really Spend More on Halloween Outfits

We looked into this fact and — it’s only partially true. The fact is — we really do spend more on Halloween outfits each year than the sum total that we spend on unreached people. It’s partially true because the original fact is that we spend more on Halloween outfits for our PETs than everything we spend on unreached peoples! (If we were to factor in everything we spend on Halloween in general, wow. Just imagine.) The original fact is here…

https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/Saving-Money/2015/1014/Americans-will-spend-350-million-on-Halloween-costumes.-For-their-pets

Read it and weep. The original stats on spending for unreached people groups come from the World Christian Database at…

http://www.worldchristiandatabase.org/wcd/