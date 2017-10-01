What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?

A large mission organization wrote this past week asking for help in picking out some new donor-tracking software. They need to replace their system to record gifts received from churches and individuals for mission partners scattered around the globe. They feel that off-the-shelf accounting packages don’t provide for the complexities of their context — so they’re seeking recommendations from other agencies. What system would you suggest? Of course, every org is different, but what are some of the best systems out there? Please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks!

3 Responses to What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?

  1. Chip 2017/10/06 Reply

    We use Donor Perfect. I think I understand that Donor Hub or MPDX has a system for Orgs. This would require some research. Both respond quick.

  2. Dwight Lehman 2017/10/07 Reply

    Check out wmtek.com

  3. David Nelson 2017/10/07 Reply

    We are looking for system that will interface with QuickBooks. Any recommendations?

