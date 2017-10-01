A large mission organization wrote this past week asking for help in picking out some new donor-tracking software. They need to replace their system to record gifts received from churches and individuals for mission partners scattered around the globe. They feel that off-the-shelf accounting packages don’t provide for the complexities of their context — so they’re seeking recommendations from other agencies. What system would you suggest? Of course, every org is different, but what are some of the best systems out there? Please click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks!
One Response to What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?
Chip 2017/10/06
We use Donor Perfect. I think I understand that Donor Hub or MPDX has a system for Orgs. This would require some research. Both respond quick.