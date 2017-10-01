Kim Fredrickson, author and former counselor, has a new book, “Give Your Kids a Break: Parenting with Compassion for You and Your Children.” It is slated to be released on the 24th of October, but the digital version is available to pre-order now for only $2.99 (regular price 8.99). Most parents care deeply about their little (and big) ones. But if they don’t know how, they might default to a blaming behavior, shaming and bashing others. The good news is there is another way. Get the book. : )
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/10/01 — Brigada Today
- Missionary transitions: Free Download-
- Get Started with DMM by Taking in This Two-Day Training
- Fact-Checker: Do We Really Spend More on Halloween Outfits
- “Polling Everywhere” app Better Than We Thought
- Google Really DID Release Real-Time Translating Earbuds
- What’s the Best Counseling for a Group?
- What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?
- Parenting book: “Give Your Kids a Break”
- Looking for a Debriefing Experience for Your Missionary?
- Catch the Member Care Update of All Member Care Updates!
- Is Your Organization Still Doing Psychological Screening? Oops.
- You Can Submit an Item to Brigada — For Free!
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Our Small Study of Collaborative Writing Apps/Tools
- Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/10/01 — Brigada Today
- Missionary transitions: Free Download-
- Get Started with DMM by Taking in This Two-Day Training
- Fact-Checker: Do We Really Spend More on Halloween Outfits
- “Polling Everywhere” app Better Than We Thought
- Google Really DID Release Real-Time Translating Earbuds
- What’s the Best Counseling for a Group?
- What Off-the-Shelf Donation Recording System Would You Recommend?
- Parenting book: “Give Your Kids a Break”
- Looking for a Debriefing Experience for Your Missionary?
- Catch the Member Care Update of All Member Care Updates!
- Is Your Organization Still Doing Psychological Screening? Oops.
- You Can Submit an Item to Brigada — For Free!
- We’re Grateful for…
- The Last Bit: Our Small Study of Collaborative Writing Apps/Tools
Recent Comments…