We loved the September Member Care Update from Kelly and Michèle O’Donnell. In it, they created a kind of ‘index’ of just over 100 previous Member Care Updates. Check it out at…

http://mailchi.mp/316e702772b5/moral-care-member-care-update-may-1317137

You can search by date-title (core summary); by date-title with a description (annotated summary), and by topic-theme (general content summary). Love it. Thanks Kelly and Michèle!