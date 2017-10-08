Now you can help develop sustainability through vulnerability,
8th to 11th November 2017, conference to be held at Trinity School for Ministry, Ambridge, Pittsburgh, PA (TSM.edu). Vulnerable mission aims to encourage cross-cultural workers to follow the humble example of Jesus, who demonstrated His vulnerability in part by living like the Jews of His time and place. For more information and to register:
Conference: Moving Beyond Post-Colonial Dependency
Now you can help develop sustainability through vulnerability,
Recent Comments…