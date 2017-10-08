Are You a Magazine Junkie? Try the Texture App

If you read magazines and have a digital device, boy do we have an app for you to try. Just click to…

https://www.texture.com/

to learn more. For $7 bucks/month, you’ll get unlimited reading/access to 200+ magazines in digital format. You’ll have them on your device all the time, whether you’re waiting for a bus or cooking supper. Here’s your chance to get National Geographic, Time Magazine, Good Housekeeping, HGTV, and a ton more. Seems like a terrific deal. Check it out at the link above. (Thanks Wade!)