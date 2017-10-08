Radiant Life Retreat Will Help You Process Your Years

Radiant Life Retreat is a 9-day debrief and wellness experience for individuals, couples, or families offered multiple times a year. Specifically designed for those who have lived cross culturally for a year or more, it is a time of focused reflection and connection with the Father, taking time to hear His perspective on the past and His guidance for the future. The next one will be: December 5-13, 2017. Dates for 2018 are set for February 20 – March 1, May 1 – May 10, August 7- August 16, September 25 – October 4. Learn more at…

http://excellingleaders.org/retreat/

We recognize some names in the mix of the leaders (like Michael Pollock). It would likely be a great option. (Thanks Jenny!)