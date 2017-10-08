Could This Personality Test Take the Place of the MMPI2?

Would you like to try the well-known 16PF Personality Profile absolutely free of charge? Just visit…

https://www.psychometrictest.org.uk/16pf-test/

To check it out. You don’t have to register. There’s nothing to buy. Just pure knowledge and experience. Once again, it’s important to point out that, at least in the USA, we aren’t allowed to give these tests as a screening tool. They CAN be used to help us look for a good job fit for the applicant though.