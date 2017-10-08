We’re Grateful for…

…the gift of $50 from the developer of BibleSocietyLocations.org . First, you’re a hero because you care about getting the Word out to the nations. Second, you’re a hero because you care about Brigada. God bless you!

…another gift of $50 from Equipping Servants International, known throughout the world for their well-known training called, “ConnectTEFL online TESL course. Thanks ESI!!!

Would you like to empower Brigada too? Do you think your church would consider sending a one-time gift to multiply the capacity of each of the thousands of churches, organizations, and individuals who receive Brigada? It’s easy to give. Just click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!