Get Your TEFL Certificate Online

Now you can get trained to teach English to arriving refugees or to obtain genuine work abroad. Then you can start anytime with Online Course! ConnecTEFL is an affordable 120 hour teaching English as a foreign language certification program. The course can be taken online anywhere in the world! The certificate meets the globally accepted TESOL International short-term certificate standards.
For more information, see

http://connectefl.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.