Now you can get trained to teach English to arriving refugees or to obtain genuine work abroad. Then you can start anytime with Online Course! ConnecTEFL is an affordable 120 hour teaching English as a foreign language certification program. The course can be taken online anywhere in the world! The certificate meets the globally accepted TESOL International short-term certificate standards.
For more information, see
Get Your TEFL Certificate Online
Now you can get trained to teach English to arriving refugees or to obtain genuine work abroad. Then you can start anytime with Online Course! ConnecTEFL is an affordable 120 hour teaching English as a foreign language certification program. The course can be taken online anywhere in the world! The certificate meets the globally accepted TESOL International short-term certificate standards.
Recent Comments…