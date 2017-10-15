Collectives are focused learning intensives that apply the best practices to make more & better disciples in the healthiest environments possible. The Church Multiplication Collective is designed to support you in assessing your current approach, identify areas to improve and take action. You will learn from practitioners and receive individualized coaching to contextualize principles to your situation. Registration closes on November 10, 2017. Click

http://www.infocusnet.org/collective/collective-church-multiplication/

for more information. You can also learn more at…

http://www.infocusnet.org/collective/collective-disciplemaking/