Managing Stress in Humanitarian Workers (and others)

The Antares guidelines for managing stress appear to be foundational. (They might help many of our missionary workers too.) Take a look (in several major languages):

https://www.antaresfoundation.org/guidelines#.WhUdVUqnGUl

When you click on the guidelines (in your choice of language), you’ll see 20+ pages on how to help your agency’s or church’s representatives reduce stress in cross-cultural work. Thanks Antares, for the free booklet, and thanks to Kelly O’Donnell for sharing them with us here at Brigada.