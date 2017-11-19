The Antares guidelines for managing stress appear to be foundational. (They might help many of our missionary workers too.) Take a look (in several major languages):
https://www.antaresfoundation.org/guidelines#.WhUdVUqnGUl
When you click on the guidelines (in your choice of language), you’ll see 20+ pages on how to help your agency’s or church’s representatives reduce stress in cross-cultural work. Thanks Antares, for the free booklet, and thanks to Kelly O’Donnell for sharing them with us here at Brigada.
One Response to Managing Stress in Humanitarian Workers (and others)
Kelly ODonnell 2017/11/23
Thanks so much for including the link to the Antares guidelines for managing stress in humanitarian workers (widely used). See the flow chart-summary diagram of its 8 principles for organizations. Here also is a link for more core resources from the humanitarian sector (wellbeing and effectiveness for staff–WE–Helping the Helpers), many which are also relevant for mission and member care. Would be so good to see this material go far and wide in the mission community too!
