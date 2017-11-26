We’re Growing a List of Those Specializing in Business as Missions

You’ll recall our item asking for input on those offering training in marketplace ministry and business as missions…

http://www.brigada.org/2017/11/19_21867

There are several comments there already. There’s a website for YWAM, a campus in Missouri (with a great campus ministry, by the way), a university in California, a Christian college in Nebraska and two other orgs with BAM initiatives as well. But in the item, we’re really searching for other colleges and universities. Can we think of any others? If so, please go back to the original item and add to the list. Thanks so much.