You’ll recall our item asking for input on those offering training in marketplace ministry and business as missions…
http://www.brigada.org/2017/11/19_21867
There are several comments there already. There’s a website for YWAM, a campus in Missouri (with a great campus ministry, by the way), a university in California, a Christian college in Nebraska and two other orgs with BAM initiatives as well. But in the item, we’re really searching for other colleges and universities. Can we think of any others? If so, please go back to the original item and add to the list. Thanks so much.
One Response to We’re Growing a List of Those Specializing in Business as Missions
Karin Benningfield 2017/11/30
Camino Global’s for profit arm The Camino Global Foundation is an avenue with which entreprenurials can use their training for missions impact. There is also some training opportunities. Check out the website for more info.