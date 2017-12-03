11) Bible Translation’s Newest Participant: the Church

What would it look like if the church became a participant in the Bible translation process? Maybe a lot like…

https://www.ccbt.bible/

This is church-based Bible translation — and it’s changing the face of translation as we know it. These approaches report that they can radically reduce the amount of time involved (length of each translation) while maintaining integrity for the work and the Word. What’s YOUR take on these claims? (Please click “Comment” following the web version of this item to give your own opinion.)