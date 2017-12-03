14) The Last Bit: What are the Goals for Bible Translation?

We were listening to a talk on this recently. Get this: First, By 2033, 95% of all people in the world should have a full Bible, and just as significantly, 99.9% should have the entire New Testament. The exciting part is — 100% should have at least 25 chapters. Imagine — every tribe, every nation, with the Word of God. It’s going to happen. Want to be a part of it? It’s really cool. First, scan this article in Christianity Today to see what a huge accomplishment this is…

http://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2017/may/together-for-gospels-bible-translation-unity-illuminations.html

Then check out the site itself at…

https://illuminations.bible/home

For Bible translation, this has got to be one of the most exciting times in the history of the work.