12) How to Verbally Share the Gospel in 90 Seconds

Christian workers and a translator talk with locals on the streets of Athens, Greece.

What is the grand picture the Bible presents? What is the core of the gospel? Check out how concisely and wonderfully this Australian evangelist shares the key points of the Bible:

http://www.communicatejesus.com/what-christians-believe-in-90-seconds/

Do you have a favorite concise gospel presentation? If so, just click Comment following the web version of this item. Thanks in advance for sharing.

3 Responses to 12) How to Verbally Share the Gospel in 90 Seconds

  1. Robby Butler 2017/12/14 Reply

    This is beautiful!

  2. Robby Butler 2017/12/14 Reply

    I have been studying a slightly longer (4 minute plus interaction) gospel presentation which is fueling a discipling movement among Muslims and others. For those interested I have distilled a 13-page orientation training manual (including a link to a video of the presentation): dropbox.com/s/x06uhljgjs62k2w

  3. John Millstead 2017/12/14 Reply

    Thanks, Robby! I just right clicked on the one in your first post and selected “Go To…” It worked fine. Looking forward to reading more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.