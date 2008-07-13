Interested in waking up to the sound of cow bells and the sight of sunlight streaming into the valley from the Italian Alps in a brand new Christian holiday and conference center? OM Italy has just opened “Forterocca” in the location where the Waldensians fled to escape persecution. The center offers quality accommodation for about 200 persons (and 25 beds are suitable for disabled persons) and several conference rooms. The center has been built to help churches grow their missionary vision, a place where younger generation could be trained, and more. For more info visit
2 Responses to New Christian Holiday And Conference Center Open In Italy
Anonymous 2008/08/13
This is super helpful info for those of us in the Middle East who need a good getaway in a different spiritual climate. Hats off to OM.
Samer Zaky 2017/09/10
Gentile Signore, si sa’ gia la data del campeggio estivo 2018 Elementare/Media?
Grazie