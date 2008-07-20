“The Dwelling” is now available for free to any and all missionaries desiring a relaxing, private getaway and wanting to receive any kind of member care services (i.e..staff retreat, team planning and strategizing session, counseling, or debriefing). The Dwelling is a beautiful, fully-furnished 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home, plus an office/counseling room. It has A/C in every room, wireless internet, use of a van, motorcycle and bicycles, and sleeps up to 11 people in beds. There is also use of a community pool and fitness center only a block away. Member Care services can be obtained through The Well Member Care Center, Cornerstone Counseling, or through one’s own mission organization. You may reserve your stay at The Dwelling online at:
3 Responses to Free Missionary Retreat Home Available In Chiang Mai, Thailand
Randal Frivold 2015/04/27
Just wondering if The Dwelling is available for an expat mission family that needs to evacuate from Nepal
Hilda 2016/08/11
How do we get in touch? Who do we write to?
Rick Rhodes 2017/05/29
I am interested in using the Dwelling for my family as we are moving back to the USA after 11 years here in Chiang Mai. The dates I need the house are from Dec. 1 – 12. Could you contact me with availability and location, as well as cost? My cell number is 088-269-2732.
Thank you!