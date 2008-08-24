4) Which Travel Agencies?: The Best Source For Missionary Travel

Where do you purchase your airline tickets these days? Let’s start a list that covers the best options worldwide… Best deals, best customer service, best selection… just click “comment” below and type in your own best source. Travel agents, feel free to volunteer! From this point on, you’ll always be able to find this list by logging on at Brigada, then clicking on the “Travel Agent” tag in the “tag cloud” in the left margin. Why not make it a permanent “bookmark” in your browser?!