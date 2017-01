Looking for a way to super-charge the start-up of your disciple making movement? CityTeam is offering just such a deal: It’s called, Engage. See a write-up on it from this past week at Antioch Journey’s training site at…

http://antiochjourney.com/2016/12/free-engage-curriculum/

There’s a free PDF download for each of the 8 lessons. It’s completely free.