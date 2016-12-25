1) Last Brigada Edition of the 2016: $7330 to go; Can you help?

The Center for Intercultural Training (CIT) is gearing up for 2017, offering five full sessions to train cross-cultural workers plus two Debrief Retreats. They also host five one-week spiritual retreats. Check them out at

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week December 2016 S M T W T F S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31