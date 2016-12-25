Seems like a full generation of folks have talked about the “Change the World” School of Prayer. Have you participated? How did you feel it went? Learn more at…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week December 2016 S M T W T F S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31