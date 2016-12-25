The Association of Christian Nonprofits has launched a new ministry service aimed at independent workers who raise their support. Donor Fund is a full support processing service with personal domains, donor pages, receipting, and more. All for a low admin fee of 4% on net donations. Learn more at

