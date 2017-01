What is “evacuation-only insurance?” Who should select an emergency evacuation-only plan? Sometimes these limited plans are not any cheaper than a regular travel policy although they will bring you to the hospital of your choice in the USA or your home country if you are on Medicare, a medical “share-plan,” or have nationalized health coverage.

Download a free primer here:

https://www.gninsurance.com/blog/news-and-helpful-links/emergency-evacuation/