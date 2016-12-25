10) Check out Brigada Archives

Have you ever browsed through Brigada’s archives? Did you know there are weekly editions for virtually every week since January 1995? Imagine being able to search through 22 years of history with the blink of an eye! : ) To see what’s there, just go to:

www.brigada.org

Just start exploring on the lower right and you can choose any month of any year back through 1995. Or use the “tag cloud” to check for common topics (bigger words mean the topic was mentioned more often). Or use the Google-powered site-specific search box at the top of any edition to find needle-in-a-haystack ideas across the entire 22 years and get lightning-quick results. Search for any idea in an instant.