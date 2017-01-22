6) Excellerate Conference

Excellerate is North Point Ministries’ one-day missions conference specifically designed for church leadership and global missions leaders who feel that it’s time to rethink, retool, and reengage how our churches impact the world. You will learn about innovative solutions and practical systems that can transform your paradigm of effective missions, especially as they relate to working with the poor.

It takes place on May 8, 2017 in Alpharetta, GA. For more info, see…

http://www.ExcellerateConference.org