14) The Last Bit: Rahmud’s Story – Forcibly Displaced in Sicily

Rahmud (not his real name, but yes true story) couldn’t figure out why all the Muslims kept shooting up his homeland in Africa. He knew he had to get out of the country. He had heard there were jobs in Libya. He knew he had to go. However, by the time he got to Libya, all was lost. The country had become lawless. One night, local men were offering a boat ride to Sicily. Over 150 people crowded onto a boat made for 30. Rahmud nearly drowned. Only 50 made it alive when the Italian coast guard picked him up about 40 miles off the coast of Libya. They took him to a refugee center near downtown Catania, where he was given warm clothing, food, and a roof over his head. A few weeks later, he was invited to a three-thirds group (discovery Bible study). Now, every week he studies a different passage of scripture. He never realized Christians could be so warm and hospitable.

Rahmud’s story is real. The question is — how can we change the situation for tomorrow? Are you working with forcibly-displaced peoples? What advice would you give to those wishing to make a difference? Are you a forcibly-displaced person yourself? Can you share another story, like the one above? If so, just click comment following the web version of this item. Thanks in advance for sharing.