2017/04/02 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion
Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org
In this issue…
1) Prayermate is a Cool Prayer App
2) Learn How to Learn How (to Learn another Language)
3) Professional TEFL Certificate Online then Get a Job Overseas
4) Streetlights Bible app is just Plain Cool
5) Debriefing Event
6) Aspiring Missionaries Need Additional Training
7) E-Media Ministry needs COO
8) For Men Only — Renew, Refresh, Retune, Get Traction
9) Member Care Resources List from Team Expansion
10) Tribute to Cross-Cultural Worker Member Care Pioneers
11) Background on Shipping Laptops in Cargo Holds
12) ZohoCRM Continues to Impress
13) We’re Grateful for…
14) The Last Bit: The Relevancy of the Bible for 2017
15) Closing Stuff
Recent Comments…